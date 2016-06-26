Absolute Value Inequalities:Practice and Review Paper Chain (CCSS.HSA.REI.D.11.) is a great way to practice absolute value inequalities. Students solve one link which leads to the answer on the next link. Absolute value inequalities is part of the common core standard: HSA.CED.A.1., HSA.CED.A.3., and HSA. REI.B.3. My students LOVE this activity.
This is a great activity to use with Absolute Value Inequalities: Interactive Notebook Foldable and Absolute Value Inequalities: Practice and Review scavenger hunt cards
A great addition to your Algebra and Algebra 2 math review and practice and for differentiation.
