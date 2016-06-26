Absolute Value Inequalities:Practice and Review Paper Chain (CCSS.HSA.REI.D.11.) is a great way to practice absolute value inequalities. Students solve one link which leads to the answer on the next link. Absolute value inequalities is part of the common core standard: HSA.CED.A.1., HSA.CED.A.3., and HSA. REI.B.3. My students LOVE this activity.

This is a great activity to use with Absolute Value Inequalities: Interactive Notebook Foldable and Absolute Value Inequalities: Practice and Review scavenger hunt cards


A great addition to your Algebra and Algebra 2 math review and practice and for differentiation.

This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Absolute-value_inequalities_paperchain.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 26, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 1 MB

Absolute-value_inequalities_paperchain

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 28%

Bundle

Algebra 1 Activities Bundle #1

$48.95

Bundle

Expressions Equations and Inequalities Unit 1 Bundle for Algebra 2

$30.50

Categories & Grades