Absolute Value Inequalities:Practice and Review (CCSS.HSA.REI.D.11.) is a great way to practice and review students' understanding of how to solve absolute value inequalities (CCSS.HSA.REI.D.11.). One set of cards has absolute value problems. The other set has solutions to match. Students match the problems to the solutions through scavenger hunts, games, and more. Answer key, interactive notebook-sized cards and large cards, and suggested uses included. My students LOVE these.



These cards are great to use to practice after students learn Absolute Value Inequalities: Interactive Notebook Foldable





Multiple ways to use:

- Set up at a math-center with other absolute value activities

- Host an absolute value inequalities scavenger hunt

- Play a whole class game of matching absolute value inequalities

- Play the classic game of concentration using the cards to make matches



A great addition to your Algebra and Algebra 2 math review and practice and for differentiation.





Included in this ready to use set of cards:



- Teacher directions for multiple ways to use

- 12 problem cards and 12 matching solution cards

- Set of interactive notebook sized problem and matching cards (same problems as on the larger set of cards)

- A student answer sheet

- A complete answer key



