Early childhood students benefit from a visual cue when following one step directions. Incorporating movement and pretending into your classroom routine can help improve attention and behavior enabling your students to be more engaged leaners!



This resource is a set 48 visual cue cards for different pretend actions that can be done within the classroom. The cue cards are circles and be easily mounted on a popsicle stick for use. A 'cheat sheet' with a description of all pretend movements is included as well.



Work on the essential skills of pretending, gross/fine motor skills, turn taking, receptive/expressive language, motor imitation, and following directions!



Great for indoor recess, transition times, and break time! Perfect for working on building imaginative skills with early learners!



US Standards addressed:

CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.5.C

Identify real-life connections between words and their use (e.g., note places at school that are colorful).



CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.5.D

Distinguish shades of meaning among verbs describing the same general action (e.g., walk, march, strut, prance) by acting out the meanings.



Instructions for setup are included. The adapted book is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.