Power point slides that provide an entire active and cultural class period of fun for students after completing Deutsch Aktuell Level 2 Kapitel 1A.





1. You get kids in and excited by chanting Disko Deutsch and can have them clap the "rock you" beat (twice on the lap and 1 clap).

2.Move onto the Fliegerlied slide and have kids dance along.

3. Have a flag (actual or print out) for each German speaking country. Ask students "Welche Fahne ist diese Fahne?" Practice the cheers for each Flag. Assign flag holders for each flag.

4. Have a ball and a box in the front of the room. Have a student for each country do a lap around the room and take a "gentle" shot. Keep score for each class period. The sitting students should be chanting the soccer cheer.

5. Slide 8- Have them stand up and dance.

6. Slides 9-13 Watch the video and ask students to raise their hands for the answers.

7. Slide 14- Use flyswatters and have 2 teams. 1 student from each team goes to the board at a time. You say the English and they have to slap the correct word.

8. Slide 15 & 16 - Watch the music videos and hand out lyrics if you want. This is just to expose students to popular German songs.