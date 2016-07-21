Do your kids love dinosaurs as much as mine? I made this adapted book for some of my students who love dinosaurs. This is a great way to involve children in a literacy activity and get them involved in reading in a motivating way!

This is a simple 8 page book that comes with a matching picture for each page. As you are reading the book, the child can match the picture. This is great for learners who need something to do with their hands! This packet also comes with a book cover and directions on how to set the book up.

$3.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • 1.jpg
  • dino-packet-UP--DATED.pdf
  • pic-2.png
  • pic-3.png
  • pic-4.png

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 21, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

E-book

jpg, 47 KB

1

E-book

pdf, 3 MB

dino-packet-UP--DATED

E-book

png, 67 KB

pic-2

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades