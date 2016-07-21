Do your kids love dinosaurs as much as mine? I made this adapted book for some of my students who love dinosaurs. This is a great way to involve children in a literacy activity and get them involved in reading in a motivating way!



This is a simple 8 page book that comes with a matching picture for each page. As you are reading the book, the child can match the picture. This is great for learners who need something to do with their hands! This packet also comes with a book cover and directions on how to set the book up.