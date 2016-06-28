Introduce and practice modeling fraction addition and subtraction with this complete interactive notebook set. The mini book introduces and illustrates using area models, set models, number lines, and strip diagrams or bar models. Also included are two practice activities that will fit perfectly in your students' composition notebooks or math journals. A four question formative assessment in test prep format assesses how your students apply their newly learned skills. Use your lesson time wisely with this low prep notebook activity. All pieces are designed to fit neatly into your students' interactive notebooks and are jam-packed with info to minimize copying, cutting, folding, and gluing so that you can make the most of your prep and instructional time.

CCSS 5.NF.A.2

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Adding-and-Subtracting-Fractions-with-Models-LaSL.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 28, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Study Guide

pdf, 4 MB

Adding-and-Subtracting-Fractions-with-Models-LaSL

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 29%

Bundle

Grade 5 Fraction Operations Common Core Interactive Notebooks

$17.00

Categories & Grades