Introduce and practice modeling fraction addition and subtraction with this complete interactive notebook set. The mini book introduces and illustrates using area models, set models, number lines, and strip diagrams or bar models. Also included are two practice activities that will fit perfectly in your students' composition notebooks or math journals. A four question formative assessment in test prep format assesses how your students apply their newly learned skills. Use your lesson time wisely with this low prep notebook activity. All pieces are designed to fit neatly into your students' interactive notebooks and are jam-packed with info to minimize copying, cutting, folding, and gluing so that you can make the most of your prep and instructional time.
CCSS 5.NF.A.2
