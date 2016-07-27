Math Teaching Resources: Adding Animals

In this teaching resource students learn the basic principles of addition. The resource uses easy to understand text, colorful images and fun animation to support teaching and learning at Kindergarten or equivalent level.

To preview Math Teaching Resources - Adding Animals please click on the images from the PowerPoint presentation.

Created: Jul 27, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

