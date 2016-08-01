This resource contains a complete addition/subtraction teaching guide! This massive packet focuses on breaking down the skills needed to discriminate addition and subtraction number operations into small and manageable pieces. The scope and sequence of this curriculum is structured in a way to build on each previously mastered skill, ensure discrimination, and gradually increase in complexity. The skill sets start small and simple and slowly expand to encompass more numbers. Once addition and subtraction are mastered - it is key to work on discrimination between the two!

This packet contains:
- baseline assessment planning tool & data sheets
- curriculum map
- 6 Leveled Units
- data sheet
- visual anchor charts for regrouping


US Standards addressed:
CCSS.2.NBT.B.5
CCSS.2.NBT.B.7

Skills addressed:
double digit adding & subtracting without regrouping
double digit adding & subtracting with regrouping
double digit adding & subtracting with & without regrouping
triple digit adding & subtracting without regrouping
triple digit adding & subtracting with regrouping
triple digit adding & subtracting with & without regrouping

