Make math fun and engaging with these hands-on math sorts! Students will sort the pieces that equal the answer to an addition or subtraction problem. These activities are great for teacher directed instructional time and also work well for independent work! A worksheet template is included for students to complete after finishing the sort.

US Standards addressed:
CCSS.1.OA.C.6
CCSS.2.OA.B.2

