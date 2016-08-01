Make math fun and engaging with these hands-on math sorts! Students will sort the pieces that equal the answer to an addition or subtraction problem. These activities are great for teacher directed instructional time and also work well for independent work! A worksheet template is included for students to complete after finishing the sort.
US Standards addressed:
CCSS.1.OA.C.6
CCSS.2.OA.B.2
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Theelementaryhelper
Visual Rubrics for Preschool and Kindergarten
Rubrics are a great way to break down an activity or task into discrete skills and score a student’s ability to accomplish each task. Using visuals...
- (0)
- $4.50
Theelementaryhelper
Cupcake Activities for Preschool and Kindergarten
This packet contains a variety of hands-on materials and worksheets to work on sorting, counting, and patterns for early learners. This is great fo...
- (0)
- $5.50
Theelementaryhelper
Science File Folder Activities for Preschool and Kindergarten
reading and math skills while expanding vocabulary and world knowledge! This is great for one on one work time, centers, or 2-3 person cooperative ...
- (0)
- $6.50
Popular paid resources
helenmchapman
Dinosaur 1 More 1 Less
Dinosaur Egg Challenge 1 more and 1 less or extend to 2 more and 2 less Suitable for EYFS or KS1 Full set of printable resources Dinosaur themed
- (0)
- $4.23
Kiwilander
CSI: Who Stole Time: Telling the Time
This CSI themed telling the time activity will engage students by taking them on a journey to solve problems and puzzles. Students narrow down the ...
- (0)
- $4.93
stephenmarkpowell
Year 2 Procedural Test Wales Prep
This is a series of Word Documents containing practice questions for use in preparation for the year 2 national tests, or as classroom based activi...
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
bellalettice
Free Christmas Sheets - Early Numeracy
These 12 sheets offer maths work with a Christmas theme for Early Years, younger Primary School children and those with Special Needs. The skills c...
- (1)
- FREE
MKConnolly
Year 1 - Week 12 - Consolidation
This pack contains consolidation resources to be used in the last week of term that recaps all of the autumn content for year 1. It covers place va...
- (1)
- $7.04
kseyconsultancy
Supporting Early Maths at Home
Support sheet for helping with Early Years Maths at home.
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
julianuc
Key Stage 1 Maths Workbook
A 27 pages colourful workbook for young children working at KS1. The content can be seen in the preview. Enjoy!
- (0)
- $4.93
vlrynn
Saint Patrick's Day Math Worksheets
Students count, add, order by size, sort shapes, and extend simple patterns with these Saint Patrick’s Day Math Worksheets! Students in preK and ki...
- (0)
- $3.25
Elsie99
Mother’s Day Maths Letters - Cards – printable activity for Maths, English, Science and more
This is a no prep Mother’s Day activity. Easy for you and fun for the children! These Mother’s Day letter templates can be easily printed out in bl...
- (0)
- $4.23