If you are viewing this product, then you probably already know of the usefulness and versatility of task cards. They work great for centers, partner activities, and general review. Kids love them because they can move around and work at their own pace, too.



What’s Included:

* 16 Task Cards (4 per sheet size)

* 16 Task Cards (full size)

* Answer Document (blank)

* Answer Key

* Bonus: Smart Notebook file for use for demonstration



Using picture models was a brand new concept for my students this year. Many of them had trouble grasping the concept of showing addition and subtraction in different ways and the practice pages from our Envision Math book just weren't enough to master the skill.



I designed this set of 16 word problem task cards and 16 picture model answers to reinforce this skill. It includes four sets of four questions using the same or similar numbers in different word problems (For example, 24 + 15 = 39 and 24 -15 =9). I did this to force the students to consider what the picture model would look like rather than just searching for matching numbers.



To make it more fun and also easier for you to check, the students should find the matching picture model on the answer key and place the code letter in the box. Students should then work to solve the problem in the given work space.



This task card set is unique because it has a coded message answer document that allows you to check the student’s work very quickly. I created this like the 4 x 4 crossword puzzles that I love in USA Today. As students answer each problem, the answer to the clue is revealed in 8 - four letter words spelled both horizontally and vertically.



Since this activity is a variation of the traditional task cards, I included a smart notebook file of all of the questions so you can do a few for practice if you'd like before student begin. My students loved it! I hope yours do, too.