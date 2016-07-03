These fun puzzles are great for morning work. Your students will enjoy trying to catch the different bugs, animals and objects with these fun addition puzzles. They are perfect for Spring, Summer, or any time of the year. The fun puzzle format is a great motivator for students to review their addition math facts from 1-10.



*No prep activity. Saves you time!



Game Play: Students cross out the boxes that don't have the correct answer. They color in the boxes that have the right answer. When they are done they will make a path to the object they are trying to catch.



Product Includes:

• Teacher Lesson Plan

• Catch A Ladybug Making 10 puzzle

• Catch A Frog Making 10 puzzle

• Catch A Butterfly Making 10 puzzle

• Catch A Whale Making 10 puzzle

• Catch A Raindrop Making 10 puzzle

• Catch A Dragonfly Making 10 puzzle

• Catch A Coconut Making 10 puzzle

• Catch A Dolphin Making 10 puzzle

• Catch An Insect Making 10 puzzle

• Catch A Bunny Making 10 puzzle

• Catch A Beach Ball Puzzle (Answer =1)

• Catch A Fish Puzzle (Answer =2)

• Catch A Grasshopper Puzzle (Answer =3)

• Catch A Wave Puzzle (Answer =4)

• Catch An Octopus Puzzle (Answer =5)

• Catch A Seahorse Puzzle (Answer =6)

• Catch A Rainbow Puzzle (Answer =7)

• Catch A Sea Turtle Puzzle (Answer =8)

• Catch The Sun Puzzle (Answer =9)

• Catch A Firefly Puzzle (Answer =10)

• Student Answer Keys (20)



