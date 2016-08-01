This packet contains seasonal puzzles for fall, winter, and spring for math facts for digits 0 - 10. Comes complete with label/directions for each set of puzzles if you will be storing in a baggie or container.

US Standards addressed:
CCSS.1.OA.C.6: Students will add and subtract within 20, demonstrating fluency for addition and
subtraction with in 10.

CCSS.2.OA.B.2: Students will fluently add and subtract within 20 using mental strategies.
By the end of Grade 2, know from memory all sums of two one-digit numbers.

$2.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • 1.png
  • 2.png
  • 3.png
  • 4.png
  • Seasonal-Math-Puzzles--Addition.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

png, 364 KB

1

Project/Activity

png, 103 KB

2

Project/Activity

png, 257 KB

3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades