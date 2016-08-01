This packet contains seasonal puzzles for fall, winter, and spring for math facts for digits 0 - 10. Comes complete with label/directions for each set of puzzles if you will be storing in a baggie or container.



US Standards addressed:

CCSS.1.OA.C.6: Students will add and subtract within 20, demonstrating fluency for addition and

subtraction with in 10.



CCSS.2.OA.B.2: Students will fluently add and subtract within 20 using mental strategies.

By the end of Grade 2, know from memory all sums of two one-digit numbers.