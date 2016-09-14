This math activity station has 30 problems for students to add within one thousand. Students will love adding with this activity. Some problems require regrouping of the addends. This interactive and motivating puzzle is self checking and really gets students involved in solving the problems!



Can be used by small group, partners, or individual students. Great practice activity for those fast finishers as well!



Includes

Pre-mixed up 30 adding problem puzzle

Directions

Tip page

Interactive Notebook page

Answer sheet



• Use the included interactive notebook page as a notebook activity that your students will love!

• Adding puzzle pieces come pre-mixed up so that students can cut them out and not have prior knowledge of the answers.

• The adding puzzle can be printed double sided with the puzzle on one side and the skill name on the other for ease of organizing and sorting.

• I suggest printing on colored paper and laminating the puzzle pieces for durability.



The individual triangles form a self checking hexagon shape once all the problems are solved.



I always get a cheer when these come out, definite class favorites! Students LOVE the puzzle aspect of this adding math center.



This activity is included in the Adding and Subtracting within 1000 Bundle