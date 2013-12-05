Free
The Faculty of Law holds an annual Open Day for undergraduate students, at which members of the Faculty discuss the Faculty, the Cambridge admissions system, and the benefits studying Law at Cambridge, The Open Day gives potential students, and their parents and teachers, a chance to look around the Faculty and the Squire Law Library, meet members of Faculty staff, and ask any questions they might have.
In this lecture, Doctor Kirsty Hughes discusses the admission procedure for students wishing to apply to the University of Cambridge.
Created: Dec 5, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
