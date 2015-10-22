This bundle includes UNIT 4 material on Dating. TOPICS: purposes and stages of dating, qualities in a date and in yourself, love vs. infatuation, responsible dating choices, Sexually Transmitted Infections, dating violence, and a test. You will find that this unit contains: * 6+ lesson plans * 6+ power points * 6+ activities * a unit test (some do not have keys) * a unit student workbook * a unit bell quiz * a unit scoring outline and rubric***CAVEAT: When you purchase the individual power point for this lesson day, the video clips are embedded into the power point. Keeping the embedded clips in the unit bundle makes it too large and TES will not let its size load. I have removed all video clips from the bundle power points, but left the websites where I found them. I use the Ilivid (http://www.ilivid.com/) program to download clips and then upload them into the power point slides. On the slide and when clicked on the embedded video, make sure that the playback feature at the the top of the slide is set to "automatically" instead of to "on click". Please contact me if you have any questions or need help.

