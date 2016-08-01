Instructions and printables to make 11 file folder activities to practice complex sorting! Sorting teaches organization and is an essential foundational skill that improves categorizing and discrimination. This is great for one on one work time, centers, or 2-3 person cooperative small group.



File Folder Activities Included:

- Real vs. Make Believe

- Buildings vs. Vehicles

- Healthy vs. Unhealthy Food

- Hot vs. Cold Items

- Little vs. Big Items

- Breakfast vs. Dinner

- Electronics vs. School Supplies

- Winter vs. Spring Items

- Summer vs. Fall Items

- Animals that Swim vs. Animals that Fly

- Sort Items into Four Categories





US Standards addressed:

CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.5.A

Sort common objects into categories (e.g., shapes, foods) to gain a sense of the concepts the categories represent.



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.MD.A.1

Describe measurable attributes of objects, such as length or weight. Describe several measurable attributes of a single object.





Instructions for setup are included. Each file folder activity is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.