This 80-question summative assessment measures reading comprehension and assesses analysis of key characters, plot points, and themes contained within The Adventures of Ulysses by Bernard Evslin. This zip file contains both a student copy of the test and an answer key.

This test addresses the following:

Character Identification. Questions pertain to the following:
♦ Athena's aid along the journey
♦ Ulysses brilliant trick
♦ Achilles' warrior status and weakness
♦ Menelaus's call to arms
♦ Poseidon's relationship to Polyphemus
♦ The faithful wife of Ulysses
♦ Helen's reputation
♦ The enormous whirlpool
♦ Paris's judgment
♦ A faithful, old dog
♦ A loyal swineherd
♦ Circe's peculiar abilities
♦ Hyperion's background
♦ Morpheus and the lotus flowers
♦ Helen's suitors
♦ Aeolus' efforts to help Ulysses
♦ Hermes' role in Ulysses' journey
♦ The gullibility of Polyphemus
♦ A blind prophet
♦ The peculiar talents of the sirens
♦ Eurycleia's discovery
♦ And more

True/False. Questions pertain to the following:
♦ The incident on the Isle of the Ciconians
♦ The blind seer's prophecy
♦ The suitors' feelings toward and plans involving Telemachus
♦ The mysterious beggar's plan
♦ The Odyssey written as a poem
♦ Ulysses' status as an unconventional hero
♦ The prevalence of epics
♦ Ulysses' motivation(s) to fight in the Trojan War
♦ Nausicaa's treatment of a stranger
♦ The historical link to events in The Odyssey
♦ The Odyssey as a quintessential journey story
♦ The incident with the giant cannibal
♦ And more

Plot Recall. Questions pertain to the following:
♦ The trip to Tartarus
♦ The incident involving Polyphemus
♦ Penelope's plan
♦ The bag of winds
♦ The death of Elpenor

Literary Term Application. Match plot details to relevant literary terms, potentially including:
♦ Foreshadowing
♦ External conflict/internal conflict
♦ Antagonist
♦ Situational irony
♦ Dramatic irony
♦ Theme
♦ Dynamic character
♦ And more

Short Answer. Questions pertain to the following:
♦ Poseidon's ire
♦ Ulysses' intellect
♦ A mistake involving the Isle of the Sun God
♦ The trick that turned the tides in the Trojan War
♦ The mysterious beggar's insult to Penelope's suitors
♦ How history was documented and shared in the past

Essay. Questions pertain to the following:
♦ Make a claim about theme and substantiate using textual evidence.
♦ Make a claim about Ulysses' growth as a character and substantiate using textual evidence.

