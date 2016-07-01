This 80-question summative assessment measures reading comprehension and assesses analysis of key characters, plot points, and themes contained within The Adventures of Ulysses by Bernard Evslin. This zip file contains both a student copy of the test and an answer key.
This test addresses the following:
Character Identification. Questions pertain to the following:
♦ Athena's aid along the journey
♦ Ulysses brilliant trick
♦ Achilles' warrior status and weakness
♦ Menelaus's call to arms
♦ Poseidon's relationship to Polyphemus
♦ The faithful wife of Ulysses
♦ Helen's reputation
♦ The enormous whirlpool
♦ Paris's judgment
♦ A faithful, old dog
♦ A loyal swineherd
♦ Circe's peculiar abilities
♦ Hyperion's background
♦ Morpheus and the lotus flowers
♦ Helen's suitors
♦ Aeolus' efforts to help Ulysses
♦ Hermes' role in Ulysses' journey
♦ The gullibility of Polyphemus
♦ A blind prophet
♦ The peculiar talents of the sirens
♦ Eurycleia's discovery
♦ And more
True/False. Questions pertain to the following:
♦ The incident on the Isle of the Ciconians
♦ The blind seer's prophecy
♦ The suitors' feelings toward and plans involving Telemachus
♦ The mysterious beggar's plan
♦ The Odyssey written as a poem
♦ Ulysses' status as an unconventional hero
♦ The prevalence of epics
♦ Ulysses' motivation(s) to fight in the Trojan War
♦ Nausicaa's treatment of a stranger
♦ The historical link to events in The Odyssey
♦ The Odyssey as a quintessential journey story
♦ The incident with the giant cannibal
♦ And more
Plot Recall. Questions pertain to the following:
♦ The trip to Tartarus
♦ The incident involving Polyphemus
♦ Penelope's plan
♦ The bag of winds
♦ The death of Elpenor
Literary Term Application. Match plot details to relevant literary terms, potentially including:
♦ Foreshadowing
♦ External conflict/internal conflict
♦ Antagonist
♦ Situational irony
♦ Dramatic irony
♦ Theme
♦ Dynamic character
♦ And more
Short Answer. Questions pertain to the following:
♦ Poseidon's ire
♦ Ulysses' intellect
♦ A mistake involving the Isle of the Sun God
♦ The trick that turned the tides in the Trojan War
♦ The mysterious beggar's insult to Penelope's suitors
♦ How history was documented and shared in the past
Essay. Questions pertain to the following:
♦ Make a claim about theme and substantiate using textual evidence.
♦ Make a claim about Ulysses' growth as a character and substantiate using textual evidence.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
To Kill a Mockingbird Close Reading Worksheet (Chapter 6; ACT Prep)
- (0)
- $2.00
To Kill a Mockingbird Close Reading Worksheet (Chapter 4; ACT Prep)
- (0)
- $2.00
To Kill a Mockingbird Close Reading Worksheet (Chapter 5; ACT Prep)
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
An Introduction to Dystopian Literature
- (36)
- $7.04
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Full unit plan: Stories of Ourselves (Cambridge IGCSE)
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23
William Shakespeare Bundle
- 9 Resources
- $39.44
Theseus and the Minotaur set of 4 English descriptive worksheets for LA/MA KS2.
- (0)
- $4.23