Advertising The Game

This resource was used in ICT to encourage students to make their own advert, but could easily be adapted for reluctant writers or made into an assembly to show how advertising works. i.e. Selling products people do not want to buy.\n\nThis resource requires a newer version of PowerPoint or the player.
Created: Mar 7, 2013
Updated: Oct 15, 2015
