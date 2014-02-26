The Sun is annoyed to see the North Wind causing chaos with its icy blasts, so challenges it to a contest to see which of them is strong enough to take the coat off a young man who is walking through the mountains.

The Wind thinks this will be easy, so blows with all its might, but this only serves to make the man pull his coat on more tightly.

When the Sun has its turn, it shines so warmly that the man wants to take off his coat.