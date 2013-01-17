Here is the link to the upd8 website with the pupil activity. Pupils complete the activity in groups where they decide who they would like to give face transplants to. I assess my pupils in AF1 for this, they complete the word documents attached, there are 2 levels.

Created: Jan 17, 2013

Updated: Oct 15, 2015

