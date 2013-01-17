Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 4 times
Viewed 1 times
Here is the link to the upd8 website with the pupil activity. Pupils complete the activity in groups where they decide who they would like to give face transplants to. I assess my pupils in AF1 for this, they complete the word documents attached, there are 2 levels.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 4 times
Viewed 1 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 17, 2013
Updated: Oct 15, 2015
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
Other resources by this author
helenstamp
2016 0653 Cambridge IGCSE Combined Sciences Revision Guide
This revision guide is 72 pages long. It is composed of closed questions that cover every point of the 2016 0653 syllabus for all three sciences. P...
- (2)
- $15.50
helenstamp
2017-2018 0653 Cambridge IGCSE Combined Sciences Revision Guide
This revision guide is 71 pages long. It is composed of closed questions that cover every point of the 2017-2018 0653 syllabus for all three scienc...
- (2)
- $15.50
helenstamp
0653 Cambridge IGCSE Combined Sciences Revision Guide
This revision guide is 58 pages long. It is composed of closed questions that cover every point of the 2015 0653 syllabus for all three sciences. P...
- (2)
- $10.00
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
biscuitcrumbs
Evolution
This is for a 100 minute lesson, but there are two tasks which could be split over two 50 min lessons. The Timeline Poster is one activity and the ...
- (34)
- $4.93
godwin86
DIRT Worksheet (A3 Double-Sided)
This is for any GCSE (or exam) subject. This download includes a generic (multi-subject) A3 double-sided DIRT worksheet and PowerPoint instructiona...
- (16)
- $7.03
New resources
klr36k
Eukaryotic and Prokaryotic Cells
GCSE 9-1 AQA Science Trilogy Cells Topic. This includes a fully differentiated lesson and all the activities to do during the lesson. This is a non...
- (1)
- $2.82
ilse hermie
Science and general knowledge quiz 2017
A pub quiz style resource to use with KS3 and 4 on science, toys, film and famous scientists.
- (1)
- FREE
t_roneg88
Physics combined science paper 2 Roll it (dice) revision sheet!
Can be used to prepare for aqa combined Physics paper 2 exams. Best to laminate and use small post it notes of different colours for students to wr...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
alevelbioboss
NEW AS Biology AQA 3.3.3 digestion + absorption exam questions + mark schemes revision
33 pages of exam questions and mark schemes Topic: 3.3.3 digestion and absorption Exam questions taken from old biology past papers, AQA Could be ...
- (0)
- $4.23
fabrique2010
Dog evolution
Range of activities on dog evolution
- (0)
- $4.23
Paperfriendlyresources
AQA new specification-Organisms in their environment-B16.2
Organisms in their environment lesson created in accordance to the NEW AQA Specification (9-1). Designed for a higher ability class, although conte...
- (0)
- $5.63