Skip the lecture on the Age of Enlightenment. Introduce your students to The Age of Enlightenment through this quick and easy newspaper project. In this no-prep lesson plan, students take on the role of reporters to get the scoop on the Age of Enlightenment.



Working in groups, students investigate specific topics and create a newspaper in a 90-minute class. Students create cover stories, political cartoons, editorials and more. What is the social contract? How did the Thirty Years' War influence the Enlightmentl? What is the relationship between the scientific revolution and the Enlightenment? and more...



When the newspapers are complete, students read each other’s newspapers to learn about other topics related to the Enlightenment.





Suggested topics and informational text included in this guide:

- Thomas Hobbes

- Thirty year wars as enlightenment catalyst

- Francis bacon and scientific method

- Kepler disproves early theories

- John Locke and representative government

- Montesquieu and separation of powers

- Diderot and the Encyclopedie

- Rousseau and social contract

- Kant and skepticism





This detailed guide includes:

 Complete teacher’s guide for a 90 minute lesson

 Student handouts including directions, graphic organizers, and topic suggestions

 10 pages of informational texts

 A complete list of materials



This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.