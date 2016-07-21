Do you need to see how much your students remember about three key revolutions at once? Do you need to help them review the Glorious, American, and French Revolutions so they can attain true mastery of the Age of Revolutions?
Whether you are looking for a set of practice worksheets or a solid review test on the big ideas underpinning these revolutions and their significance, these materials may be just the ticket!
As any history teacher knows, there is a big difference between getting students to master a single revolution and bringing them to the point where they are conversant in several at once. Only when a teacher has accomplished that last feat, however, does it become possible to see and understand connections across eras, which of course is essential to truly seeing the great sweep of history in all its glory.
These materials were developed in response to the need for review materials that would require students to actively think about the ways in which the Glorious, American, and French Revolutions are similar and different.
These worksheets assume that all three revolutions have already been covered in class. That means that now, students are ready to begin the much more challenging work of analyzing larger patterns in history. These worksheets will help students to recall key points about each revolution so that they are truly in command of the facts as they begin to think more broadly about the Age of Revolutions and role this century-plus era played in the history of the world.
STRUCTURE AND FORMAT
The worksheets contain 56 multiple choice questions delivered in a variety of structured formats (see below for more information). In addition to the multiple choice section, the worksheets contain an essay prompt to help deepen understanding of the issues under study. Doing the multiple choice activity will help get students into the right mindset to write the essay since it will remind them of many, many issues they previously learned regarding the Glorious, French, and American Revolutions.
EASY DIFFERENTIATION WITH BOTH GUIDED AND STANDARD FORMATS!
NO PREP -- INCLUDES BOTH REUSABLE AND CONSUMABLE VERSIONS!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Citizenship / Democracy and government
- Citizenship / Rights and responsibilites
- Citizenship / Rules, laws and justice
- History / Early-modern history (1500 -1750)
- History / Early-modern history (1500 -1750) / Monarchs and world leaders
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900)
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Independence movements
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Monarchs and world leaders
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Political revolutions
Other resources by this author
America the Story of US Episode 10 Quiz and Worksheet: World War II
- (0)
- $2.59
America the Story of US Episode 3 Quiz and Worksheet: Westward!
- (0)
- $2.59
America the Story of US Episode 2 Quiz and Worksheet: "Revolution"
- (0)
- $2.59
Popular paid resources
MOCK TRIAL: STUDENTS PROTESTING AT SCHOOL: FIRST AMENDMENT ISSUE
- (0)
- $3.00
Immigration - Complete Debate Pack
- (0)
- $7.04
AQA 9-1 Life in Modern Britain REVISION ACTIVITIES
- (0)
- 20% off$2.82$2.25
New resources
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - Uber Ban
- (1)
- FREE
Brexit-vision Song Contest: Who should you vote for?
- (2)
- FREE
Right and wrong philosophy/debate lesson
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Nelson Mandela 1918 - 2013
- (0)
- FREE
Immigration - Complete Debate Pack
- (0)
- $7.04
MOCK TRIAL: STUDENTS PROTESTING AT SCHOOL: FIRST AMENDMENT ISSUE
- (0)
- $3.00