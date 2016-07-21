Do you need to see how much your students remember about three key revolutions at once? Do you need to help them review the Glorious, American, and French Revolutions so they can attain true mastery of the Age of Revolutions?



Whether you are looking for a set of practice worksheets or a solid review test on the big ideas underpinning these revolutions and their significance, these materials may be just the ticket!



As any history teacher knows, there is a big difference between getting students to master a single revolution and bringing them to the point where they are conversant in several at once. Only when a teacher has accomplished that last feat, however, does it become possible to see and understand connections across eras, which of course is essential to truly seeing the great sweep of history in all its glory.



These materials were developed in response to the need for review materials that would require students to actively think about the ways in which the Glorious, American, and French Revolutions are similar and different.



These worksheets assume that all three revolutions have already been covered in class. That means that now, students are ready to begin the much more challenging work of analyzing larger patterns in history. These worksheets will help students to recall key points about each revolution so that they are truly in command of the facts as they begin to think more broadly about the Age of Revolutions and role this century-plus era played in the history of the world.



STRUCTURE AND FORMAT



The worksheets contain 56 multiple choice questions delivered in a variety of structured formats (see below for more information). In addition to the multiple choice section, the worksheets contain an essay prompt to help deepen understanding of the issues under study. Doing the multiple choice activity will help get students into the right mindset to write the essay since it will remind them of many, many issues they previously learned regarding the Glorious, French, and American Revolutions.



EASY DIFFERENTIATION WITH BOTH GUIDED AND STANDARD FORMATS!



NO PREP -- INCLUDES BOTH REUSABLE AND CONSUMABLE VERSIONS!