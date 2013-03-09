This is my rendition of the famous speech by Al Pacino from the film, Any Given Sunday. Pacino swears, and I wanted to use it in my lesson, so I just made my own, with the help of the London Tigers! Half term fun. I also interviewed a real footballer in the second part of the video, which can be shown at the end of the lesson, as he talks about the importance of education. My students loved it. Taking learning out of the classroom. Did you use it in your lesson? Please comment here!