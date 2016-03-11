Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Word Work

Grade Level: Second Grade

Guided Reading Level: L



This set of resources is for use with with “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” by Judith Viorst. This Word Work package focuses on the Compound Words found within the book.



Word Work is a series of interactive lesson plans and activities that support phonemic awareness, phonics instruction, and word study using books that are easily found in most school or classroom libraries.



These resources can be used to supplement our comprehension strategy lesson plans and activities or as a stand alone activity. Each of our Word Work packages provide an opportunity for readers to do the following:



Learn about words in the context of their reading

Talk about words with other readers

Practice naming, noticing, and using specific word parts and patterns

Interact with words in an engaging and meaningful way

Discover and attend to words in their independent reading



