Save in this Algebra 1 activities bundle. Activities include math detectives, quests, coded messages, task cards, puzzles, paper chains, card sorts and more on 9 Algebra 1 related topics.
Topics include:
- ALGEBRA BASICS
- EQUATIONS
- INEQUALITIES
- FUNCTIONS
- LINEAR FUNCTIONS/EQUATIONS
- SEQUENCES
- SYSTEMS OF EQUATIONS
- QUADRATICS
- POLYNOMIALS, EXPONENTS AND RADICALS
What customers say about products included in this bundle:
- "What an awesome way to get my Algebra I students thinking about colleges! I wish I knew this stuff before applying to schools. Thank you!" - Linear Equations and Systems of Equations Cost of College Mini-Project
- "Fantastic resource! My students loved the setting of Pisa while practicing multiplying binomials. Thx." - Multiplying Binomials Math Detective
- "I loved this activity! My students were so focused and creative! They are normally a very talkative group. To my surprise, when I told them they had the period to work independently and be creative I didn't hear a peep for the entire 40 minutes! Thank you!" - Rate of Change(slope) - Graffiti Activity
- "Big hit with my students!" - Systems of Equations Practice Activity
Created: Aug 20, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
