Save big with this bundle of interactive notebook foldables and practice for Algebra 1. Ready, set, learn! Notes and answer keys included.
This bundle currently includes foldable notes with accompanying practice problems or card sorts.
Great to use along with Algebra 1: Activities bundle for centers and more
Save big with my entire library of Algebra 1 concepts in the Algebra 1 Teacher Resource Bundle which includes the notes in this bundle.
This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.
Resources included (20)
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 20, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Math
- Math / Algebra
- Math / Algebra / Expanding brackets
- Math / Algebra / Factorising
- Math / Algebra / Inequalities
- Math / Algebra / Quadratics graphs
- Math / Algebra / Sequences
- Math / Algebra / Simplifying expressions
- Math / Algebra / Solving equations
- Math / Algebra / Straight-line graphs
- Math / Number
- Math / Number / Powers and roots
Other resources by this author
Trigonometric Functions Color Coded Interactive Notebook Graphic Organizers
- (1)
- $4.25
Functions and Graphs Unit 1 for Precalculus
- 12 Resources
- $42.00
Solve Absolute Value Equations Math Detective Activity for Google Drive
- (1)
- $4.50
Popular paid resources
Coordinate Battleships Game (Differentiated)
- (79)
- $4.93
2017 KS2 SATs Revision Ultimate 3-in-1 Maths Organiser
- (23)
- $23.95
Transformation of graphs
- (21)
- $1.41
New resources
Factorising, Completing the Square, Quadratic Formula Card Sort
- (1)
- FREE
KS3 KS4 Christmas Theme Maths relay
- (1)
- FREE
Exit Ticket - Simplifying and Substitution
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Rainforest theme Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems
- (0)
- $4.23
SSDD Maths Revision Questions (Set 1)
- (5)
- FREE
Mathonym generator
- (0)
- FREE