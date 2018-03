This is an exercise to help students become aware of the instructions that they are given in Algebra eg simplify, expand, solve, factorise, evaluate. They look at the part that follows the instruction and guess what they have to do, they make it up... In this exercise they firstly have to match up the instruction with the right situation and then they get to complete the exercise. Answers are included.



