Algebraic Expressions and Combining Like Terms Notes and Activities, Common Core Standard: 7.EE.A.1
Everything you need to introduce and practice algebraic expressions and combining like terms. Included in this product:
-Algebraic Expressions and Combining Like Terms Guided Notes
-Algebraic Expressions and Combining Like Terms Practice Page
-Algebraic Expressions and Combining Like Terms Frayer Models for Vocabulary Practice
-2 different warm-ups (2 per page)
-2 different exit slips (2 per page)
-Answer keys
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
katembee
Growth Mindset Motivational Posters
Growth Mindset Motivational Posters Looking for bright, uplifting posters to decorate your classroom with the purpose of encouraging your students ...
- (3)
- $5.00
katembee
Expressions and Equations- 6th Grade Math Guided Notes and Activities Bundle
Expressions and Equations- 6th Grade Math Guided Notes and Activities Bundle This bundle includes guided notes, practice activities, warm-up and ex...
- (2)
- $34.00
TES PICKS
katembee
Middle School Survival Kit- Everything you need to welcome your students
Included in this product: I’ve Got a Question Brainstorm Sheet I’ve Got a Question Checklist Q&A Recording Chart Important Information Workshee...
- (2)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
skierkrowlands
Simultaneous Equations Worksheet Generator Linear / Quadratic, 3 Levels Difficulty, Infinite Q & A
This is a worksheet generator to generate 18 simultaneous equations questions for linear and quadratic equations. Simply by clicking the ‘new works...
- (0)
- $2.82
flibit
Order of Operations (BIDMAS) and the equals sign
This worksheet is my attempt to force students to use the equals sign correctly. Students use BIDMAS on the calculations on both sides of an equals...
- (0)
- $2.82
BUNDLE SALE
math_w
5 GCSE/IGCSE worksheets on Algebraic fractions (with solutions)
5 Worksheets on: adding, subtracting, multiplying and dividing algebraic fractions. simplifying algebraic fractions and solving equations with alge...
- 5 Resources
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
New resources
brodieburton
Exit Ticket - Simplifying and Substitution
I give this to the students (printed in A4 or A5 depending on how much room they need) at the end of the lesson to assess an overview of the lesson...
- (1)
- FREE
nickvarley
Algebraic Fractions
Adding and Subtracting Algebraic Fractions
- (1)
- FREE
jonesk5
GCSE maths, Intro to algebra, Collect and simplify terms, expanding brackets and factorizing.
GCSE maths lesson covering the following objectives: 1) Collect like terms including indices to simplify equations. 2) Simplify algebraic expressio...
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
skierkrowlands
Challenging Simplifying Algebraic Expressions and then Factorising into Double Brackets Worksheet
This is a 24 question worksheet based on the topic ‘Factorising’. Students firstly have to simplify an expression with 4 or more terms before they ...
- (0)
- FREE
Maths4Everyone
Writing Algebraic Expressions (Treasure Hunt)
This activity gives students practice at interpreting worded descriptions and converting them into algebraic expressions. Click --> https://tes....
- (4)
- FREE
TES PICKS
Maths4Everyone
Algebraic Notation (Treasure Hunt)
This is a quick activity which reinforces students' understanding of the proper conventions for writing algebraic expressions. Click --> https:/...
- (3)
- FREE