Solve Rational Equations Algebraically by Clearing Fractions and Solve Graphically
This video provides two examples of how to
-solve a rational equation algebraically by clearing fractions
-solve rational equations graphically
Created: Aug 9, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
