In this video from the BBC we look at woodpeckers, who, as their name suggests, normally drum on wood. But not this male - whilst drumming is normal behaviour, he is proclaiming that this is his territory using the metal struts of a power line which makes the sound travel much further.

The Springwatch editors had a bit of fun and wondered whether he wasn't trying to communicate with woodpeckers at all - his drumming bears an amazing resemblance to the iconic theme from the film Close Encounters.