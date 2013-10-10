Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 12 times
Viewed 156 times
Did you know that cosmic radiation is up to one-hundred times greater at cruising altitude than on the ground? If you need another reason to dislike flying, this Moment of Science is for you.
Like all radiation, cosmic radiation is made of electrically charged particles such as protons and ions. These particles drift to earth from space: The sun is a major source, especially during solar flares. Just like more familiar forms of radiation, for example Radon and X-rays, high dose cosmic radiation may be associated with health problems such as cancer.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 12 times
Viewed 156 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 10, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
AMomentOfScience
Sir Fleming, Penicillium & History of Antibiotics
When you take an aspirin, a decongestant, or a muscle relaxant, the drug you’re taking was probably made by a chemist combining a specific mixture ...
- (1)
- FREE
TES PICKS
AMomentOfScience
Compass - Making your own
Let’s say you’re in the Atlantic ocean sailing, and your ship goes down, all you have is a magnetic bar. How do you get home safe!? Lucky for you, ...
- (1)
- FREE
AMomentOfScience
Nylon - From Lab to Clothing
In 1927, the Du Pont chemical company invited chemist Wallace Carothers to lead a research team to invent a new synthetic material. Carothers wante...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
sciencecorner
KS3 Physics - SOUND and HEARING Huge Resource Pack, waves, frequency, amplitude, ultrasound, the ear
*UPDATED January 2017 - More support worksheets added* This resource includes a 56 slide PowerPoint presentation, four activity worksheets, a mind ...
- (21)
- $5.63
BUNDLE
chalky1234567
New 1-9 GCSE Science Required Practical Lessons
This bundle is a set of lessons to help students work through the required practicals in the 2015 AQA Science specification. Each lesson includes s...
- 3 Resources
- $14.09
BUNDLE
Edustem1
Science Bumper Bundle
Mix of 20 fully detailed engaging lessons of secondary Biology, Chemistry and Physics. All in one Bundle. Full detailed lesson plan, powerpoints, t...
- 19 Resources
- $21.13
New resources
studentoflight
B1, C1 and P1 Student Revision Trackers
An easy to use revision tracker for students to easily track their progress and highlight any areas to focus on.
- (1)
- FREE
BUNDLE
biscuitcrumbs
AQA Core Science Revision Materials
A bundle containing loads of revision materials for core science B1 Lots of revision ideas Learning mats Six mark question booklets Exam question b...
- 8 Resources
- $36.63
BUNDLE
tia_xn
Triple Science Past Paper Questions BY TOPIC GCSE AQA COMPLETE BUNDLE
Save 33% by purchasing this bundle! This is a comprehensive total 428 page set of past paper questions for GCSE AQA Triple Science, compiled numero...
- 3 Resources
- $8.45
Updated resources
BUNDLE
chalky1234567
NEW 300 AQA 1-9 GCSE Science 6 Mark Questions & Activities with Mark Schemes
This is a set of 300 questions that cover the topics included in the AQA Science GCSE 2015 specification. All the questions come with a a mark sche...
- 3 Resources
- $16.90
BUNDLE
chalky1234567
New 1-9 GCSE Science Required Practical Lessons
This bundle is a set of lessons to help students work through the required practicals in the 2015 AQA Science specification. Each lesson includes s...
- 3 Resources
- $14.09
BUNDLE
Edustem1
Science Bumper Bundle
Mix of 20 fully detailed engaging lessons of secondary Biology, Chemistry and Physics. All in one Bundle. Full detailed lesson plan, powerpoints, t...
- 19 Resources
- $21.13