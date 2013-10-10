Did you know that cosmic radiation is up to one-hundred times greater at cruising altitude than on the ground? If you need another reason to dislike flying, this Moment of Science is for you.

Like all radiation, cosmic radiation is made of electrically charged particles such as protons and ions. These particles drift to earth from space: The sun is a major source, especially during solar flares. Just like more familiar forms of radiation, for example Radon and X-rays, high dose cosmic radiation may be associated with health problems such as cancer.