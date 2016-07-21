This unit helps teach children about what to do in an emergency. This is a critical life skill that needs to be directly taught in a way that is visual, understandable, and interactive. This unit teaches what an emergency is, emphasizes discriminating between emergencies and non-emergencies, what to do in an emergency, and how to call 911.



Here is what's included:

- Emergency or Not? Visual Flashcard Game

- 4 Visual Fill-In Worksheets

- 10 What Should You Do? Writing Activities

- 4 Cut & Paste Sorting Emergency or Not Activities

- 7 creative writing worksheets

- 6 Visual Poster (instructional and definitions)

- 5 911 Role Playing Scripts with 911 Rules







Great for children with autism or special needs - these materials are hands on and easy to understand! Materials for a variety of types of learners included!