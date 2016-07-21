This unit helps teach children about what to do in an emergency. This is a critical life skill that needs to be directly taught in a way that is visual, understandable, and interactive. This unit teaches what an emergency is, emphasizes discriminating between emergencies and non-emergencies, what to do in an emergency, and how to call 911.

Here is what's included:
- Emergency or Not? Visual Flashcard Game
- 4 Visual Fill-In Worksheets
- 10 What Should You Do? Writing Activities
- 4 Cut & Paste Sorting Emergency or Not Activities
- 7 creative writing worksheets
- 6 Visual Poster (instructional and definitions)
- 5 911 Role Playing Scripts with 911 Rules



Great for children with autism or special needs - these materials are hands on and easy to understand! Materials for a variety of types of learners included!

$7.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • 1.jpg
  • 2.jpg
  • 3.jpg
  • 4.jpg
  • emergrency-unit.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 21, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

jpg, 50 KB

1

Lesson Plan

jpg, 47 KB

2

Lesson Plan

jpg, 55 KB

3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades