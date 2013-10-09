So you want to attract a mate. After all, passing on your genes is what evolution is all about. To do that you need offspring, and to get a lot of those you need to be attractive. The flashier the better. Hey, look over here! Sexy me.

Ah, but there’s the problem. The flashier you are, the more likely you are to attract predators. Hey, look over there–that guy really stands out. I’ll eat him.

This is a pickle. How can you be flashy in the eyes of mates but subdued in the eyes of predators?