Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 137 times
Viewed 672 times
All Saints' Day and Other Sermons by Charles Kingsley. This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mobi files can be read on Kindles, Epub files can be read on other e-book readers, and Zip files can be downloaded and read on your computer.
Courtesy of Project Gutenberg: www.gutenberg.org
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 137 times
Viewed 672 times
Other resources by this author
ProjectGutenberg
The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling
This e-book text has been shared by Project Gutenberg www.gutenberg.org This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mob...
- (1)
- FREE
ProjectGutenberg
Just So Stories by Rudyard Kipling
Just So Stories by Rudyard Kipling. This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mobi files can be read on Kindles, Epub...
- (2)
- FREE
ProjectGutenberg
The Origin of Species by Charles Darwin
The Origin of Species by means of Natural Selection, 6th Edition by Charles Darwin. The most definitive work done by Darwin on evolution and natura...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
TeachElite
Easter : Easter Bundle
Easter : Easter Bundle Included in this pack is a selection of our Easter activities, timers and lessons. We hope that you enjoy this resource! If ...
- 12 Resources
- $21.13
TeachElite
Hinduism: Hindu Gods & Goddesses
Hinduism: Hindu Gods & Goddesses This is a fun and interactive presentation complete with 14 of the Hindu Gods. The Powerpoint contains 3 diffe...
- (3)
- $4.93
TeachElite
Easter: Death of Jesus Easter Investigation
Easter : The Death of Jesus CSI ( Easter Mystery Investigation ) Could be used with KS3, 4 & 5 Our Death of Jesus Character Fact Files would be...
- (10)
- $7.04
New resources
ntroon
Bible Stories told in verse
Varied bible stories told in verse. Good for use in collective worship, assemblies, children retelling, RE lessons, etc.
- (1)
- FREE
godwin86
Freedom of Religion & Religious Expression [GCSE RS - Religion, Human Rights & Social Justice L8/10]
This fully resourced lesson is about freedom of religion and freedom of expression/religious expression. It also covers the history of Christianiti...
- (2)
- $7.03
godwin86
Capital & Corporal Punishment (The Death Penalty) [GCSE RS - Religion, Crime & Punishment L8/10]
This fully resourced lesson is about corporal and capital punishment (The Death Penalty) and focuses on Christian perspectives. It has been profess...
- (3)
- $7.03
Updated resources
kidsprintouts
Easter activities worksheet - wordsearch plus fill the blanks & questions
Prepare now to get into the spirit of Easter with a quality 3-activity worksheet. It contains a 36-word wordsearch, a fill the blanks paragraph and...
- (0)
- $2.82
TrueTube
RE-Definitions
RE Definitions is a FREE app for teachers and students giving handy access to the pronunciation and meaning of more than 200 key terms. In both aud...
- (0)
- FREE
andyredsfan72
Muslim Beliefs - 6 Articles, 5 Roots, 99 Names, Tawhid and Akirah
Information resources for AQA GCSE. Covers 6 Articles of Faith, 5 Roots of Religion, 99 Names for Allah, Tawhid in the Qur’an and Akirah. Suitable ...
- (0)
- $2.82