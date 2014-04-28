Use this resource from ABPI Schools to show alpha particles and paper.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • alpha particles and paper.jpg

About this resource

Info

Created: Apr 28, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

jpg, 3 KB

alpha particles and paper

Other

www.abpischools.org.uk/page/resourcelibrary.cfm

Report a problem

Categories & Grades