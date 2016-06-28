Chalkboard and Burlap Alphabet Posters and Bunting. Decorate your classroom this school year with this classroom decor chalkboard and light linen burlap alphabet posters and bunting. With the blue trim, they will go with a nautical theme or shabby chic, too! You can also use the letters to make welcome signs, or create other messages with the pennants.

Includes:
26 chalkboard and burlap alphabet posters
26 chalkboard and burlap alphabet bunting

HappyEdugator

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Alphabet-Posters-and-Buntings---Burlap-and-Chalkboard.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 28, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Poster

pdf, 2 MB

Alphabet-Posters-and-Buntings---Burlap-and-Chalkboard

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades