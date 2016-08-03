What was the view of Jews in the United States during the 1930s as the Holocaust loomed ominously ahead? What did the United States try to do to lessen the scale of the horrific tragedy . . . and what more could the nation have done?



Take your Holocaust teaching to the next level by examining what the U.S. government knew about events unfolding in Europe, and what it did in response.



These America and the Holocaust worksheets and activities go with the PBS film "America and the Holocaust," which is an episode of the series American Experience.





INCLUDED IN THIS AMERICA AND THE HOLOCAUST WORKSHEET AND ACTIVITIES PACK



--Detailed synopsis of the film

--Teacher introduction with suggested instructional approaches

--Reusable fill-in-the-blank student worksheet for use while viewing the video

--Consumable version of the same worksheet

--Detailed answer key

--Two follow-up activities for students to do after viewing the film

--Worksheets and Holocaust timeline to facilitate the student follow-up activities





SUMMARY OF THE VIDEO FROM PBS



"Complex social and political factors shaped America's response to the Holocaust, from "Kristallnacht" in 1938 through the liberation of the death camps in 1945. For a short time, the US had an opportunity to open its doors, but instead erected a "paper wall," a bureaucratic maze that prevented all but a few Jewish refugees from entering the country. It was not until 1944, that a small band of Treasury Department employees forced the government to respond."





WHERE TO FIND THE VIDEO



"America and the Holocaust" plays occasionally on PBS stations as a part of the series American Experience. However, it is also available online at a variety of streaming sites. The best way to find where it may currently be available is to run a simple Google search. For teachers who prefer hard media, however, the film can be purchased through pbs.org.





ABOUT THE CLOZE ACTIVITY INCLUDED IN THESE AMERICA AND THE HOLOCAUST WORKSHEETS



The worksheet provided here is designed to be used by students as they watch the video. Students will pay better attention and will focus in on important details as they solve the problems included in the activity.



Structure of worksheet: Key statements from the film's script are included on a worksheet, with important words or phrases blocked out. Students are to fill in the missing words or phrases as they watch the film. I have used these worksheets with my classes and have found them to be highly successful at helping students follow the movie better.