60 Multiple Choice Questions on Episode 7 of America: The Story of US





America: The Story of US is a History Channel series that uses engaging imagery, powerful special effects, and a lively script to convey the story of the United States in 12 concise yet comprehensive episodes. This teaching packet covers Episode 7: “Cities," which means it covers the industrialization of America and its effects on the growing urban population.



Using any of the series’ episodes in class opens up several useful possibilities. They are so well presented that they are easily understood by students. This in turn means that episodes can actually be used as an introduction to a topic or a unit. On the other hand, they also make excellent reinforcers, so some teachers will want to show the episodes after the end of a chapter or unit for use as a review or recap.





ABOUT THIS TEACHING PACKET



I’ve kept this episode versatility in mind when making these materials. This teaching resource contains both a worksheet and a test on the episode it covers. These two components are based on different approaches to the video:



• The student viewing worksheet has 50 multiple choice questions, all presented in video order. These questions are fairly detailed. Certainly, many students will have good enough recall to be able to complete the worksheet after the episode has been shown, but because of the detailed nature of the questions, some teachers may want to use the worksheet as a “during-viewing” activity that will help students track information and stay on task

.

• The 10-question test, on the other hand, is designed to help students synthesize the episode’s information and see larger patterns that span different sections of it. My intent when writing the test was to focus solely on the “big issues” that arise from the targeted timespan of American history. Students who have paid attention to the video should definitely have mastered these basic, fundamental issues from the targeted time period. All test questions are also multiple choice.



• Two answer keys are provided for all questions. One is designed for fast grading. The other one provides the full context of question and answer to help teachers review material out loud or facilitate class discussions of the material.





DIFFERENTIATED INSTRUCTION POSSIBILITIES



Because the worksheet and test take these different approaches, teachers can also use them to differentiate instruction.





keywords: Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, immigration, Andrew Carnegie, steel, Bessemer process, skyscrapers, Flatiron building, urban crime, sanitation, Jacob Riis, tenements, Thomas Edison, light bulb, Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire, worker safety regulations