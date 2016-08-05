American Colonies: Illustrated Timeline engages students visually with Colonial America. Students are given an event from the American Colonies. Students work individually or in groups to research the event. The students write a short paragraph about the event and provide an illustration related to the event.
Illustrated timeline cards are versatile. Students can work on cards in class, as an extension, or at an activity center. The timeline cards are just one more way to provide easy differentiation within your classroom. Provide these along with other Colonial America activities to engage students’ different interests and learning styles.
Save $$ as part of this $$ saving bundle:
- Colonial America Ultimate Bundle: Activities, projects, timelines
This detailed guide includes:
Complete teacher’s guide for a 90 minute lesson
Student handouts including directions and blank timeline cards + directions for engaging timeline game with their own cards as the pieces.
30 topics for inclusion in the timeline
A complete list of materials
Skills Developed in this lesson:
- Students will research an event or topic related to Colonial America
- Students willl analyze their information and present their analysis in a short paragraph.
- Students will further provide evidence of their analysis through an illustration related to the topic.
These activities are a valuable addition to your study of Colonial America. Use along with other activities, simulations, and projects.
This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 5, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 25%
Other resources by this author
Trigonometric Functions Color Coded Interactive Notebook Graphic Organizers
- (1)
- $4.25
Functions and Graphs Unit 1 for Precalculus
- 12 Resources
- $42.00
Solve Absolute Value Equations Math Detective Activity for Google Drive
- (1)
- $4.50
Popular paid resources
Spanish Conquest of the Americas - Armor and Weapons
- (0)
- $5.63
Spanish Conquest of the Americas Crossword
- (0)
- $4.23
Revision Cards / Dingbats: The Age of Exploration
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
The Middle Passage - Narrative Exercise (Black Peoples of North America)
- (1)
- FREE
iPad Card Sort: What were Native American attitudes towards warfare?
- (2)
- FREE
Exam Technique Crib Sheets and Mock Papers for OCR Mid Tudor Crisis and Later Tudors A Level
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Christopher Columbus Bundle
- 6 Resources
- $16.90
Tudors & Stuarts: L12 How successful were the Tudors and Stuarts at exploration and empire building?
- (0)
- $4.23
The Tudors & Stuarts: Lesson 11 'How Good was Queen Elizabeth?'
- (1)
- $4.23