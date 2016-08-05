American Colonies: Illustrated Timeline engages students visually with Colonial America. Students are given an event from the American Colonies. Students work individually or in groups to research the event. The students write a short paragraph about the event and provide an illustration related to the event.



Illustrated timeline cards are versatile. Students can work on cards in class, as an extension, or at an activity center. The timeline cards are just one more way to provide easy differentiation within your classroom. Provide these along with other Colonial America activities to engage students’ different interests and learning styles.



This detailed guide includes:

 Complete teacher’s guide for a 90 minute lesson

 Student handouts including directions and blank timeline cards + directions for engaging timeline game with their own cards as the pieces.

 30 topics for inclusion in the timeline

 A complete list of materials



Skills Developed in this lesson:

- Students will research an event or topic related to Colonial America

- Students willl analyze their information and present their analysis in a short paragraph.

- Students will further provide evidence of their analysis through an illustration related to the topic.





These activities are a valuable addition to your study of Colonial America. Use along with other activities, simulations, and projects.



