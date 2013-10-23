Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 13 times
Viewed 214 times
We the People, Lesson 1, Part 10
This podcast from 60 Second Civics looks at the rights American colonists were accustomed to and why they refused to have these rights abridged.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 13 times
Viewed 214 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 23, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
60SecondCivics
Alienation and Consent
The elements of democracy, Part 13This podcast from 60 Second Civics looks at why the alienation of people from the political process is a big prob...
- (0)
- FREE
TES PICKS
60SecondCivics
The League of Nations and The United Nations
Challenges to U.S. Participation in World Affairs, Part 15This podcast from 60 Second Civics looks at the formation of the League of Nations, its d...
- (1)
- FREE
TES PICKS
60SecondCivics
Habeas Corpus
What the Founders learned about rights from British history, Part 16This podcast from 60 Second Civics looks at the writ of habeas corpus.
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
History_Geek
Black History
14x fully resourced lesson packs - all complete with differentiated powerpoints and worksheets, clip links, starters, plenaries, LOs to three level...
- 14 Resources
- $13.95
teacherstevenson
Amazing Grace - End of Slavery - Abolition Factors GB Lesson
This is a good coda lesson after you have taught about the Abolitionists and the End of Slavery in Great Britain. It makes use of the song as evide...
- (0)
- $2.82
Updated resources
teacherstevenson
Amazing Grace - End of Slavery - Abolition Factors GB Lesson
This is a good coda lesson after you have taught about the Abolitionists and the End of Slavery in Great Britain. It makes use of the song as evide...
- (0)
- $2.82
BUNDLE
History_Geek
Black History
14x fully resourced lesson packs - all complete with differentiated powerpoints and worksheets, clip links, starters, plenaries, LOs to three level...
- 14 Resources
- $13.95