Wise Spoken Words is a nontraditional way of teaching American History and preparing for state exams for American Government. This program was created as a response out of a feeling of boredom among the majority of History students. With this program, students find it entertaining as well as educational. This is done by describing the historical event in spoken word poetry on audio which speaks on the level of today's youth.



A study guide is supplied at the end. In addition, the historical events are not the typical events mentioned in school text. Shocking documented truths and significant roles played by Black Americans, Native Americans, Hispanics and women are a central part of these lessons. This gives the students a connection to the educational process. There are also some short stories which contain lessons on behavior modification. Last but not least, information on the us constitution and branches of government are incorporated into some of the lessons, thereby preparing students for state exams.







Wise Spoken Words

American History at it's Best: Part 1

Table of Contents

1. A long way home and a short friendship: A short story , with moral lessons explaining the penalties for arrogance and pride.

2. Columbus Day: An untold story exposing Christopher Columbus criminal activities.

3. Ghetto Wars: A comparison of youth violence and slavery.

4. Hell on Earth: A lesson describing the horrors of a South Carolina slave plantation.

5. Mr. Shady and the Cell Phone: A short fictional but realistic story on how to control anger.

6. Lost In The Crowd: An urban short story, proving moral lessons on falling prey to gossip.

7. Philly Queens: A tribute to Black female slaves and emancipated female slaves in Philadelphia.

8. That's Triflin: A lesson illustrating inappropriate behavior displayed in public and the remedies.

9.. The Glass Vessels: An historical lesson revealing the exploitation of women in the 16th, 18th , and 19th century in America.

10. The Midnight Creepers: An historical lesson giving a brief account of the Watergate scandal.

