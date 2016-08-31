American Government: Political Advertising- Lesson Plan
American Government
Political Advertising
Camera Shots
A camera shot is a continuous view taken by a camera, from the time it starts recording to the time it stops. To convey positive feelings, a political ad might use shots that show the candidate shaking hands with supporters, or shots that show the American flag.
Emotional Appeal
A persuasive technique used in advertising. A political ad that uses this technique is intended to make viewers feel certain emotions, such as happiness, nostalgia, or excitement. If viewers feel good about the ad, they may transfer that feeling to the candidate.
Framing
The positioning of objects and people within a television frame to convey certain meanings or to achieve effects. For example, a candidate might be framed close up and from a low angle to make him or her seem more important.
Lighting
Different styles of lighting may be used in political ads to achieve particular effects. For example, strobing lights and the use of black and white can help make a candidate's opponent seem threatening or unpleasant.
Music
Music is used to help create a mood for a political ad. For example, a positive ad might feature patriotic music, while a negative ad might use music that creates an ominous or unpleasant mood.
Persuasive Techniques
The techniques used in advertisements to convince consumers or voters to buy a product or elect a candidate.
Product Comparison
A persuasive technique used in advertising. The political ad features a comparison between the featured candidate and his or her opponent. It depicts the opponent as inferior. The intended effect is to make viewers question the values or motives of the opponent.
Security
A persuasive technique used in advertising. The ad draws on voters' fears by telling them that their jobs, families, or their lives will be in jeopardy—unless they vote for the featured candidate.
Slogan
A memorable phrase used in a political campaign, or a series of political ads. Viewers remember the slogan and associate its message with the candidate.
Sound Effects
The sound effects employed in political ads can also help to create a mood. For example, sound effects, such as a loud "boom" or a repeated pounding, might be featured in a negative ad to help create a threatening mood.
Target Audience
The group of people advertisers and politicians aim their pitch at. The members of a target audience often share certain characteristics, such as age, gender, ethnicity, values, or lifestyle.
Common techniques of propaganda
1. Word games
a. Name Calling
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 31, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
