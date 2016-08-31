American Government: Predicting How the Electoral College Will Vote- Lesson Plan



1. Evaluate how demographics influence political outcomes

2. Examine how political behaviors and issues guide the process of making political predictions

3. Identify how the results of the US presidential elections are determined by electoral and not popular votes





Activity: You will be assigned a State, it is your job to conduct research for this state in which your first tell me:



PART I

1. Headline: Name of State

2. Does the State have primary? Or Caucus?

3. When is the Primary or Caucus (give me a date on your state placard, and you will also put it on the MAIN calendar)

4. The Number of Electoral votes each state has in the 2012 presidential election (Write Big)







AND MORE ON WORKSHEET