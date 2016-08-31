American Government: Role of the President/ Qualifications/ Benefits - LESSON PLAN

PPT and Notes, Activities, Video Sheet and guided Reading
1) The President can declare war if America's national security is threatened.
2) The President has the right to withhold certain information from Congress if he thinks it would endanger America.
3) The power of the vice-presidency has been increasing since the early 1990s
4) No president has ever made it to the highest office without being elected to either the Presidency or the vice-presidency
5) The president is one of the highest paid members of American society.
6) No president has ever been elected to more than two terms

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Name.docx
  • Qualifications.ppt
  • Qualifications.pptm
  • role-of-president.docx
  • video-sheet.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 31, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

docx, 121 KB

Name

Lesson Plan

ppt, 3 MB

Qualifications

Lesson Plan

pptm, 3 MB

Qualifications

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades