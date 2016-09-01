American-History-Word-Wall--colonies-through-revolution

Are you looking for a way to display vocabulary words in your classroom in a meaningful way?

This product is a word wall covering Colonial America and the Revolutionary War to help teach important vocabulary words to middle school and high school students.

This Word Wall Set includes 77 word wall cards. Each has been designed to fill an 8 ½ by 11 page with the Vocabulary term, student friendly definition, and a picture. If you use the multiple page printing function you can print two to a page and they will still be clear for students to read. Word Wall cards can be printed 6 to a page to make flash cards for students!

