American-History-Word-Wall--colonies-through-revolution

Are you looking for a way to display vocabulary words in your classroom in a meaningful way?
This product is a word wall covering Colonial America and the Revolutionary War to help teach important vocabulary words to middle school and high school students.
This Word Wall Set includes 77 word wall cards. Each has been designed to fill an 8 ½ by 11 page with the Vocabulary term, student friendly definition, and a picture. If you use the multiple page printing function you can print two to a page and they will still be clear for students to read. Word Wall cards can be printed 6 to a page to make flash cards for students!
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Louisiana Purchase Choice Board
- (2)
- $4.00
Create your own political cartoon with guided notes activity
- (1)
- $2.00
Louisiana's Colonial Era Anchor charts
- (1)
- $6.00
Popular paid resources
Spanish Conquest of the Americas - Armor and Weapons
- (0)
- $5.63
Spanish Conquest of the Americas Crossword
- (0)
- $4.23
Revision Cards / Dingbats: The Age of Exploration
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
The Middle Passage - Narrative Exercise (Black Peoples of North America)
- (1)
- FREE
iPad Card Sort: What were Native American attitudes towards warfare?
- (2)
- FREE
Exam Technique Crib Sheets and Mock Papers for OCR Mid Tudor Crisis and Later Tudors A Level
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Christopher Columbus Bundle
- 6 Resources
- $16.90
Tudors & Stuarts: L12 How successful were the Tudors and Stuarts at exploration and empire building?
- (0)
- $4.23
The Tudors & Stuarts: Lesson 11 'How Good was Queen Elizabeth?'
- (1)
- $4.23