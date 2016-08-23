American Imperialism: Philippines
Should the United States Annex Territories in order to establish a global Empire? DBQ
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Government and politics / Global politics
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day)
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900)
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Empires and colonialism
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Independence movements
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Political revolutions
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Social history
- History / Thematic and breadth studies
Other resources by this author
Linni0011
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
Document # 1Aug. 12, 2017 - Marshawn Lynch kneels after coming out of retirement Document # 2 Aug. 13, 2017 - Michael Bennett remains seated during...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Democracy Drop Down Day
Drop Down Day Pack - A set of 6 lessons to cover a Drop Down Day (6 hours) all about democracy, elections and voting. The Drop Down Day was put tog...
- 6 Resources
- $6.90
EC_Resources
Electoral Systems: First Past the Post + P.R
1x hour PP, worksheets, clips, well differentiated and easily adapted. A detailed look at First Past The Post, Proportional Representation and the ...
- (6)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
RE: 1 Year of Religious Education
RE Resources: 36x fully resourced, highly-rated lesson packs and 3 assessments (KS3 / KS4). All 36 packs (bundled into 20 downloads) are complete w...
- 20 Resources
- $42.12
New resources
joecauldwell
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - Mugabe's Resignation in Zimbabwe
An engaging current affairs activity with videos, questions and a debate. New topical activity uploaded weekly! Please email me at josephcauldwell@...
- (1)
- FREE
HolocaustMemorialDayTrust
Discrimination - yesterday and today KS3, 4 & 5
This resource has been created for Holocaust Memorial Day, in partnership with Stand Up! Education Against Discrimination. It is aimed at secondary...
- (2)
- FREE
godwin86
The Future of Power & Authority - Social Stratification -L19/20 [ AQA GCSE Sociology - 8192]
Professionally designed for the new AQA Sociology GCSE specification (8192) taught from September 2017. It can be purchased as a part of a complete...
- (1)
- $7.03
Updated resources
lisaf5005
World War II ESCAPE ROOM: Hitler, Holocaust, FDR, Pearl Harbor
The World War II Escape Room will take students on a secret mission around the classroom! This escape room has students decode interesting facts ab...
- (0)
- $6.25
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Democracy Drop Down Day
Drop Down Day Pack - A set of 6 lessons to cover a Drop Down Day (6 hours) all about democracy, elections and voting. The Drop Down Day was put tog...
- 6 Resources
- $6.90
EC_Resources
Electoral Systems: First Past the Post + P.R
1x hour PP, worksheets, clips, well differentiated and easily adapted. A detailed look at First Past The Post, Proportional Representation and the ...
- (6)
- $4.23