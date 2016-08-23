Expanding Beyond America’s Borders



A. Imperialism:

*1. the policy of building and maintaining a foreign empire



B. Captain Alfred Thayer Mahan:

1. wrote “The Influence of Sea Power Upon History” {1890}which

stated the following:

a. nations with powerful navies dominate the world

b. US navy must therefore expand and modernize



II. The Far East



A. Manifest Destiny:

*1. the “divine mission” to expand the United States from the Atlantic

to the Pacific coast



B. Opening Japan{1854}:

1. Commodore Matthew Perry concludes trading agreement with

Japan:

a. Europeans force Japan to conclude similar trade agreements



C. China Trade:

1. Americans favored trade and missionary work in China



2. Europeans annexed territory and established economic control over

parts of China:

a. controlled areas called “spheres of influence”



D. Open Door Policy:

1. the American policy in China which proposed the following:

a. open and fair business competition for all nations in China

trade

b. an end to all “spheres of influence” in China









E. Boxer Rebellion{1900}:

*1. a violent revolt by Chinese nationalists against foreign influence

and control of China

a. an international army put down rebellion{U.S., Japan,

Europeans}



F. Pacific Islands:

1. the United States gained control over the following Pacific islands

to help reach the Far East:

a. Samoa{1881}

b. Hawaii{1898}



G. Philippine Islands:

1. considered an important location in China trade by American

imperialists



2. missionaries hoped to spread Christianity to the Philippines

a. wanted to “civilize” Philippine people



III. Debate Over Imperialism



A. Imperialists:

1. hoped to develop an American empire

b. believed America must govern “inferior” people unable to

govern themselves (ethnocentrism)



B. Anti-Imperialists:

1. believed empire building violated the American tradition of liberty

and self- government