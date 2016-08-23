Expanding Beyond America’s Borders

A. Imperialism:
*1. the policy of building and maintaining a foreign empire

B. Captain Alfred Thayer Mahan:
1. wrote “The Influence of Sea Power Upon History” {1890}which
stated the following:
a. nations with powerful navies dominate the world
b. US navy must therefore expand and modernize

II. The Far East

A. Manifest Destiny:
*1. the “divine mission” to expand the United States from the Atlantic
to the Pacific coast

B. Opening Japan{1854}:
1. Commodore Matthew Perry concludes trading agreement with
Japan:
a. Europeans force Japan to conclude similar trade agreements

C. China Trade:
1. Americans favored trade and missionary work in China

2. Europeans annexed territory and established economic control over
parts of China:
a. controlled areas called “spheres of influence”

D. Open Door Policy:
1. the American policy in China which proposed the following:
a. open and fair business competition for all nations in China
trade
b. an end to all “spheres of influence” in China




E. Boxer Rebellion{1900}:
*1. a violent revolt by Chinese nationalists against foreign influence
and control of China
a. an international army put down rebellion{U.S., Japan,
Europeans}

F. Pacific Islands:
1. the United States gained control over the following Pacific islands
to help reach the Far East:
a. Samoa{1881}
b. Hawaii{1898}

G. Philippine Islands:
1. considered an important location in China trade by American
imperialists

2. missionaries hoped to spread Christianity to the Philippines
a. wanted to “civilize” Philippine people

III. Debate Over Imperialism

A. Imperialists:
1. hoped to develop an American empire
b. believed America must govern “inferior” people unable to
govern themselves (ethnocentrism)

B. Anti-Imperialists:
1. believed empire building violated the American tradition of liberty
and self- government

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • American-Imperialism.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 23, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Study Guide

doc, 46 KB

American-Imperialism

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades