In this video from the BBC we look at frogs and toads, the most numerous and most successful amphibian group with around 5,500 species. They are specially adapted to leaping and hopping, but some are also expert climbers and a few can even glide. If they have a moist skin they are known as frogs, and if they have a drier one, they're toads. David Attenborough shows the smallest frog in the world - the Madagascar pygmy frog - which is smaller than his fingernail when fully adult.