In this video from the BBC Gordon Buchanan visits the Hawk Conservancy Trust to see a British bird of prey so rare that most people in the UK have never seen one. An injured honey buzzard has been brought into the Trust.

He was found in the water of the Solent, and picked up by someone in a boat. The buzzard must have been exhausted to ditch in the sea, but that's maybe no surprise as it will have migrated over 3,000 miles from Africa to breed in the UK.