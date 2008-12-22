Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 1221 times
Viewed 3603 times
This task requires students to conduct an investigation into the relationship between communication and motivation. They are given deadlines by which to complete certain parts of thier research and then a final deadline for thier written report, which documents thier findings. This helps them to manage their time better on a project of this manner. I used this resource with A2 Business Studies students.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 1221 times
Viewed 3603 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Dec 22, 2008
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
LauraMitchell
Understanding Markets
A Report designed for AS Students studying AQA BUSS1. Students are required to investigate and report on the type of market Barret Homes and Tesco ...
- (6)
- FREE
LauraMitchell
Introduction to Cashflow
A short and basic power point presentation that outlines cash flow forecasts.
- (4)
- FREE
LauraMitchell
A Report on the Barriers to Communication
This is a task sheet designed for A2 Business Studies students. Students have to conduct research and write a report outlining what barriers to com...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TeachingBusiness
Unit One AQA 6131 Revision Materials
These are my revision notes for Unit 1 of the AQA legacy paper. Updated versions are available to purchase as well for the new specification but th...
- (26)
- $15.50
TeachingBusiness
What is Sources of Finance all about?
The latest in the series of resources designed to help students with Learning Support needs better understand the basics of GCSE Business Studies. ...
- (14)
- $4.23
TeachingBusiness
Market Research
This is the latest in the series of simplified marketing notes aimed at Learning Support students of GCSE Business Studies. The notes cover the top...
- (34)
- $4.23
New resources
lordturner
BTEC Business Unit Assignments, Examination Revision Booklet, BTEC Student Handbook And BTEC Plan
Complete package needed for 2012 specification included exam board verified BTEC Business Unit Assignments, Examination Revision Booklet, BTEC Stud...
- (1)
- $14.09
Rusiroo
Topic 3.3 How to Improve Cashflow
A detailed lesson with a recap of forecasting cashflow (YR 10 Content), which then leads into how to improve cashflow (YR 11 Content), lots of disc...
- (1)
- FREE
aball
AQA GCSE Business (9-1) 3.3. Business Operations Keywords Match-up Activity / Wall Display
This resource has all relevant keywords for unit 3.3 Business Operations. It comprises all keywords (23) with associated definitions (taken from th...
- (1)
- $5.63
Updated resources
markdevonslade
Motivation theories; Maslow, Mayo, Taylor, McCelland, Hertzberg BTEC and Alevel Business
For iGCSE and AS and Alevel Business: Motivation theories, Maslow, Hertzbergs, McCelland, Vroom, Mayo, Taylor as an introduction and/or revision re...
- (0)
- $2.82
daniaewodage
2.3 Recruitment, Selection and Training of Workers With test yourself questionIGCSE Business Studies
Whole Lesson: A whole lesson on the topic as stated.This is all you need to teach on this topic forIGCSE Business Studies syllabus 2017 - 2019. It ...
- (0)
- $5.63
daniaewodage
2.3.3 Why Downing sizing the workforce might be necessary. IGCSE Business Studies
Whole Lesson: A whole lesson on the topic as stated.This is all you need to teach on this topic forIGCSE Business Studies syllabus 2017 - 2019. It ...
- (0)
- $4.23