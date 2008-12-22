This task requires students to conduct an investigation into the relationship between communication and motivation. They are given deadlines by which to complete certain parts of thier research and then a final deadline for thier written report, which documents thier findings. This helps them to manage their time better on a project of this manner. I used this resource with A2 Business Studies students.

Dec 22, 2008

